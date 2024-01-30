Interest expressed in taking over postal services in Tipp Town

A West Tipp Councillor has hit out at what he describes as ‘pen pushers’ in Dublin for not understanding the consequences of the post office moving out of Tipperary town centre.

An Post announced las week that they were looking for someone to take over the running of the service on a franchise basis.

Councillor John Crosse says this news has led to concerns that the office could move to shopping centres on the outskirts of the town.

“The uncertainty about where its going to be is the challenge I suppose for us public representatives to make sure that first and foremost that we can try and keep it in the building that it is in. But I suppose that we have to be realistic about that – I think the decision is made. When you get these pen pushers in Dublin making these decisions they don’t listen or they don’t take into consideration peoples way of doing things and their livelihoods and the consequences of such changes.”

Councillor Crosse says he has been approached by two local landlords with property in the town centre who may be interested in taking over the An Post services.