Hannigan highlights cost of running Group Water Schemes in Tipp

There are calls for improved funding for those operating group water schemes in Tipperary.

It came during a briefing from the Environment section to the Nenagh Municipal District’s monthly meeting.

A Government subvention is given towards the running of the schemes.

However Councillor Joe Hannigan feels the current allocation is not adequate to meet the financial challenges

“Obviously you have the everyday running costs and of course then you have the need for capital investment. And while the Department will supply funding for such works the Group Scheme has to come up with 15% of the costs themselves which can be substantial so therein lies the problem with responsibility falling on volunteerism for running these schemes its becoming a challenge.”

“Many of the schemes now are limited companies, they have to pay for audited accounts. You have some schemes that have poor infrastructure and are in need of repair and have ongoing maintenance costs that are substantial.”