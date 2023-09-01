Grace and Luke McSweeney being laid to rest this afternoon

The funeral mass for Luke and Grace McSweeney who died in last week’s crash in Clonmel has heard a cloud “hangs over the town”.

The siblings joint-funeral has concluded at St. Peter and St. Paul’s Church.

Classmates and friends formed a guard of honour outside the church, while businesses and shops in the town have closed during the funeral as a mark of respect.

President Michael D Higgins was among those who joined with Grace and Luke’s family and friends to bid a final farewell.

Chief Celebrant, Fr. Billy Meehan, told mourners the support of people was a great comfort to the family.

“The whole town and the whole country were united in grief and solidarity as word spread over the weekend. A cloud came over our town yet the support and presence of all the people was a great comfort to the family.”

Grace and Luke will be buried in St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel.

Nicole Murphy was laid to rest yesterday in Kilcash, while the funeral of Zoey Coffey takes place tomorrow.