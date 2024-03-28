Over €200,000 for local outdoor recreation projects

More money is being pumped into outdoor recreation in Tipperary.

Nationally Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphrey is allocating €4.1 million to upgrade and develop infrastructure like mountain trails, forest walk, cycleways, rivers and lakes and beaches.

The money will go to 150 separate projects across the country including 7 in Tipperary.

The funding of over €208,000 for the Premier has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry.

Among the local projects to benefit are the Suir Blueway with distance markers between Clonmel and Carrick, improvement works at Castlelough Amenity Area, enhancement works to Upper Lough Derg Tranquillity area and improvement works at the Tobar Iosa Walk in Cahir.