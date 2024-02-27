Dublin water concerns highlighted

Proposals to pipe millions of litres of water from the Shannon in North Tipp could resurface.

It follows a warning the water supply in Dublin is so stretched that there may not be enough for new developments.

Uisce Éireann has told the Government it may have to refuse new connections as early as next year.

The controversial plan to take 350 million litres a day from the Parteen Basin to bolster the water supply in Dublin. This led to considerable local opposition from groups like Fight the Pipe.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann has told the Irish Independent demand in the greater Dublin keeps rising without a major new water source.