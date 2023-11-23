Delay in repairing public lighting in Thurles a concern

Problems with public lighting in the Thurles area are a cause for concern according to a local Councillor.

Jim Ryan raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the Municipal District pointing out that a number of lights in the town and neighbouring villages are not working.

Councillor Ryan also said the length of time its taking to have lights repaired is not acceptable.

“In some cases lights have been reported for weeks if not months and they still haven’t been repaired. I’ve received numerous representations from people – particularly elderly people whose lights are not working outside their houses or near their houses and they’re very fearful of living in the dark particularly in the winter months now with the evenings being a lot shorter.”

Jim Ryan says action has to be taken to tackle the issue as people are now fearful on the security implications.

“Unfortunately over the last number of weeks we’ve had a number of break-ins in Thurles. So for peoples health and safety and ease of mind I’m calling on the relevant bodies – that’s Airtricity and ESB Networks to quicken up the process regarding the fixing of street lights when they are reported. Because it’s just not good enough that we have so many lights not working in a town the size of Thurles and it is a huge issue for people.”