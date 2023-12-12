Council to further examine “Clancy Park” plans for Carrick on Suir

Efforts to name the town park in Carrick on Suir “Clancy Park” after the Clancy brothers has hit a stumbling block.

The issue was discussed at yesterday’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.

The motion was put forward by councillors Kieran Bourke, David Dunne, Mark Fitzgerald, Imelda Goldsboro and Kevin O’Meara.

Under the motion, they asked for the County Council to review and amend section 7 of the Civic Memorial Policy.

That policy currently precludes the park from being named after the iconic group.

In response, the Council say parks cannot be named after people but they suggest that a plaque could be placed in the park, that would not breach any regulations.

Cllr Davy Dunne in response as seconder of the motion says all local representatives are in favour of it.

Not only that but the people of Carrick want it as they feel it would have huge benefits.

He added that when we look at how Shane MacGowan was remembered and honoured in Nenagh, the Clancy brothers set that path of inspiration and have a direct connection with Carrick.

He said the Council response doesn’t cut the mustard and made the point that Mulcahy Park in Clonmel is named after a person, why can’t Carrick do the same.

The motion received the support of a number of Councillors.

It will now be sent back for review by Strategic Policy Committee and will come before Tipperary County Council again for its February meeting.