Community Drugs Talk to take place in Clonmel

The event will hear from parents, teachers and students on what needs to be done to tackle the issue of drug abuse in the age group of 13 to 24 year-olds.

Director of Services at Tipperary County Council Sinead Carr says it arose from a survey among young people in 2022 who identified that drugs, vaping and a safe place for teenagers to hang out were the three key critical areas for them.

She told Tipp Today earlier that tackling these issues needs to be an all community approach.

“We need to have discussions with other groups that make up the community to see what is it we can do to try and address this issue. So the purpose really I suppose of the parents and guardians in particular who we are focusing on on Tuesday night is to say to them that you have a real role here.”

The event takes place at 7.30 next Tuesday evening in Hotel Minella with registration on the Community Page on the Tipperary County Council website.