Clonmel retains Top 10 place in litter league

For the first time since surveys began, no area has been labelled ‘seriously littered’ in 2023.

The latest Irish Business Against Litter report shows Maynooth is the cleanest town in the country.

Clonmel ranked 6th of the 40 entrants and was deemed ‘cleaner than European norms.’

The An Taisce report for Clonmel described it as a very strong performance with eight out of the ten survey sites getting the top litter grade.

Examples of these included the West Gate and environs, Wolfe Tone Street, O’Connell Street and Marystone Shopping Mall

Nationally while litter levels rose slightly overall, over 60 per cent of towns surveyed were deemed clean.