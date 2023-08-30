Cashel ‘numb’ in the wake of last night’s fatal crash

The community in Cashel is still in shock this afternoon in the wake of the latest tragedy to hit Tipperary.

Three members of a local family were killed in a single vehicle crash on the outskirts of the town shortly before 9 o’clock last night.

They have been named locally as 45-year-old Tom Reilly and his wife Bridget who was 46 and their 3 year old grandson Tom.

A man and woman in their 20s who were the front seat occupants of the car which hit a wall at Windmill – Knockbulloge – are being treated for serious injuries at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

Cathaoirleach of the Cashel District Declan Burgess says the community is uniting to provide support.

“I’ve spoken to our Parish Priest and the Pastoral team will be available to the community. We’re opening up the Church to the public today to pop in if they like just to say a prayer and just to be together. They can gather there – they’re very welcome – and I suppose we need to look out for one another in this awful tragedy.”

Councillor Burgess has also thanked the efforts of the emergency services and people living in the area of the crash.

“It’s unimaginable, its truly shocking. I just want to thank the first responders wo were on the scene who do tremendous work in very difficult circumstances. But I also want to thank the community here in the Windmill Knockbulloge area who were first out – a very, very traumatic scenario for them and our thoughts are with everyone effected by this awful tragedy.”

