Cannonball 2023 aims for Tipp

Supercars worth millions of Euro will be descending on Tipperary this weekend as the Cannonball run takes to the roads of Ireland.

Once again the Jack & Jill Foundation will be the beneficiary of funds raised from the annual event.

Tipperary features on two of the three days of this year’s Cannonball Run.

The largest number of Lamborghinis ever to gather in Ireland will be one of the highlights of the event.

They will be joined by such illustrious manufacturers as Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Aston Martin and Maserati.

The event runs from Friday to Sunday with a fuel stop at Obama Plaza at 3.30 on Saturday when spectators can get to see the millions of Euro worth of supercars taking part.

On Sunday the cavalcade will travel through the south of the county as it descends the Vee and passes through Cahir and along the Clonmel bypass on its way to the final stop in Kilkenny.

This year the official charity of Cannonball is The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation which funds and delivers in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children who have highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions.

18 families in Tipperary and Offaly are being cared for at the moment by the Foundation.