Call for more housing opportunities for people with disabilities

Parents of adult children with Down Syndrome in Tipperary are developing a campaign to see greater respite and independent living services in the county.

Marguerite, who is part of Meitheal 21 Thurles with her 29 year old daughter Michelle who has down syndrome, says there needs to be more opportunities for people with disabilities when it comes to housing.

She told Tipp Today that a group of parents in the county are in the process of compiling a positional paper which will outline the emotional impacts the poor provision of services have on both the parent and child.

Marguerite feels a percentage of all social housing should be designated for adults with disabilities within communities to allow them greater independence:

“All the services that we acquire for our children from the time they are born are parent led. What I would like and what I would envisage is that there is a huge push at the moment at national level in terms of providing social housing, that our children would be included in that our adults would be included in that at a national policy. If our adults wish to live independently that that opportunity is provided to them. “