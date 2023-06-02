Call to conserve water as dry spell continues

People in parts of North Tipp are being advised to conserve water over the long weekend.

The recent dry spell has led to supplies being depleted.

Cllr Michael O’Meara is reminding people to be conscious of how they use water over the coming days.

“Water levels are exceptionally low in the Carrig, Riverstown, Lorrha and Rathcabbin area at the moment due to the prolonged dry spell.

“Our water levels need to be conserved over the weekend to prevent Irish Water having to turn off the supply. So I’d ask people to conserve water as best you can – not to use water in your gardens and on your flowers, or washing cars.”