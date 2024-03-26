Cahill: Lessons learned from Racket Hall stand-off

The government has learned lessons from the ten week protest by locals outside the Racket Hall in Roscrea, according to a local TD.

The 24-7 demonstration outside the hotel which is being used as an accommodation centre of International Protection families was finally ended over the weekend.

Fianna Fail’s Jackie Cahill is the only coalition TD in the Tipperary.

He says huge pressure is being put on Minister Roderic O’Gorman and the Department of Integration not to repeat the mistakes which saw massive opposition in Drogheda as well as in Roscrea were a town’s last hotel was signed up to house asylum seekers.