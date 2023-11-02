Awards night in Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District

A number of local groups and individuals will be honoured for their achievements at a ceremony in Cashel tonight.
The annual Cathaoirleach Awards for the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel District are on at Brú Ború this evening.
Cllr. Declan Burgess will be making presentations to the likes of Cahir Comhaltas, Munster Rugby player Diarmuid Barron, and the staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.
The full list of those being honoured:
Cahir Comhaltas
Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club
Staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen
Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew
Newcastle Community First Responders
Cathal Minogue
Elaine Fitzpatrick and Fitzpatrick Printers
West End Residents Association
Fr Bernard Frawley
Dan and Hazel Quirke
Michelle and Marie Heffernan
The Horgan family
Tipperary Cultural Films
Diarmuid Barron