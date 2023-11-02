Awards night in Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District

A number of local groups and individuals will be honoured for their achievements at a ceremony in Cashel tonight.

The annual Cathaoirleach Awards for the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel District are on at Brú Ború this evening.

Cllr. Declan Burgess will be making presentations to the likes of Cahir Comhaltas, Munster Rugby player Diarmuid Barron, and the staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

The full list of those being honoured:

Cahir Comhaltas

Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club

Staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen

Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew

Newcastle Community First Responders

Cathal Minogue

Elaine Fitzpatrick and Fitzpatrick Printers

West End Residents Association

Fr Bernard Frawley

Dan and Hazel Quirke

Michelle and Marie Heffernan

The Horgan family

Tipperary Cultural Films

Diarmuid Barron