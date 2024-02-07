Another post office in the Premier County is on the move

Customer services in Cashel are to move from the current Post Office building on Main Street to the local Supervalu store.

Local activist Tom Wood says the 1930s building had been neglected for some time before works were carried out last year by An Post.

However he told Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier that he has been informed by An Post that the imminent retirement of the current manager has led to the decision to relocate.

“I received a message (from An Post) to say yes, we are on the move in Cashel – a new postmaster has just been appointed and we will relocate to Supervalu where we will have a great post office unit close to the front of the store, great car parking and access etc. The date fixed for the move is March 31st. Our mails colleagues – who currently occupy a large part of the (existing post office) premises will remain in situ.”