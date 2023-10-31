Annual Zombie Walk taking place in Clonmel this evening

Ghosts and ghouls will be parading the streets of Clonmel tonight as the annual Zombie Walk takes place.

The event has been one of the highlights of Halloween celebrations in the town in recent years.

It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work by staff from Clonmel Borough District and Clonmel Library along with the Busking Festival, Gardaí, Civil Defence and the Clonmel Community Training Centre.

The event gets underway at 6 o’clock this evening at the Kickham Plaza.

Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy told Tipp Today earlier that a it promises to be an evening for all the family.

“Well it never fails to attract young and old I suppose really. A lot of parents bring along their small children and we’re encouraging everybody to dress up.

“You have that at 6 o’clock – you’ll have story telling and so on then with the Clonmel Theatre Guild who are coming on board as well. So it will a great night of ghostly stories and spooks and all the rest of it.”