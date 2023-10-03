Ambrose seeks independent report on Clonmel water issues

A local Councillor says Uisce Éireann needs to commission an independent report on the water supply for Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council is to write a letter to the utility asking for them to look into getting an outside view on how to fix the ongoing problems in the area and what needs to be done to upgrade it for the future.

It’s after a motion by Fianna Fail’s Siobhan Ambrose to the Clonmel Borough District.

She says someone needs to take a look at the needs of the town and the whole area with fresh eyes.

“Perhaps it will mean bringing in experts from abroad but just to look at this, just if you like someone from the outside coming in looking at the water – town and rural supply – and putting together a report to see if there’s any other options that perhaps haven’t come to the fore up to now that may help alleviate the current ongoing outages.”