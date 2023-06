Thousands of parents in Tipperary are to receive an increased Child Benefit Payment today.

An extra €100 will be paid per child to support 650,000 families as one of the final cost-of-living measures from Government

This additional support means that €240 per child will be paid this month to 21,636 families in Tipperary.

The increased Child Benefit payments are part of a package of measures secured in February and are in addition to the €2.2 billion provided for in the Budget.