2023 Tipp FM Christmas Toy Appeal underway

This year’s Tipp FM Christmas Toy Appeal has been launched.

Once again we are linking up with St Vincent de Paul for the annual event

We’re looking for donations of new toys from listeners which will be added to Christmas hampers being distributed throughout County Tipperary.

Kieran Stafford is the St Vincent De Paul Area President – he told Tipp Today earlier that the calls for their services have increased significantly.

“Really it’s the basics that are causing people the most hardship and the most difficulty at the moment. Trying to keep up with the rents, trying to keep up with the bills, trying to keep food on the table. And I suppose this is traditionally what the Society has always been doing but we’re seeing more and more people being dragged into the poverty trap and just struggling on a day to day basis with the basics.”