Closing date extended to enter Tipp business awards

Businesses in the Premier County have been given two additional weeks to enter the Tipperary Business Awards.

County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce has announced the extension after noting that many businesses were too pre-occupied with reopening to have time to apply for the awards.

Chamber CEO, Michelle Aylward, says however that they’ve had a record number of applications so far.

Anybody else who wants to apply within the 13 categories can do so on www.countytipperarychamber.com before Friday June 18th.