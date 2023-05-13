Clonmel will host first ever open-water triathlon tomorrow

Clonmel will host its first ever open-water triathlon tomorrow.

Around 150 triathletes from all over Ireland, plus friends, families, and spectators, will arrive tomorrow morning at Suir Island, Old Bridge, for the Camida Clonmel Triathlon starting at 9am.

Participants will be able to take advantage of the new facilities along the Blueway and River Suir for the first time in Clonmel.

The Clonmel Triathlon Club has hosted several successful Camida Clonmel Duathlon events over the years, but this one will see the addition of a swim along the River Suir, therefore bringing a triathlon to Clonmel.

Triathletes are urged to bring a good pair of runners, road-worthy bikes and helmets, a wetsuit, and googles.