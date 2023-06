Clonmel has elected a new Mayor.

Last Friday the Borough held their AGM where Cllr. Richie Molloy was chosen to lead the District for the next year.

Taking over from Workers and Unemployed Action Group Cllr. Pat English, this is the third time he will serve as first citizen of the town.

Fine Gael’s Michael Murphy was elected as Leas Cathaoirleach at the event which saw a number of local representatives, Gardaí, and Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan in attendance.