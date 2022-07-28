The Clogheen Annual Festival kicks off this evening

The Clogheen Annual Festival for St Paul’s Community Centre kicks off this evening.

The popular weekend festival begins today with a 5k road race at 8pm,registration at 7pm in St Paul’s.

The events run until Sunday with the National Sheep Racing championship closing off the festivities.

One of the organisers is PJ English and he told Tipp Today what else people can expect from the weekend:

“We have a junior treasure hunt and disco. That’s on from 5 – 7.30pm on Friday night. Saturday night then we have St.Paul’s Garden Field, from 4 – 7pm, it’s in the grounds of St. Paul’s Community Centre. We have live music, we have Conor the Clown for the children, a dog show – which we hope a lot of dogs will come because we have two very good judges tonight and they’ll be looking for everything that a judge would look for. We have a barbeque, teas, coffees and sideshows.

“And then, the standout for us every year is the annual National Sheep Racing Championships. We have these in the grounds of St. Paul’s Community Centre. They start at 7pm. All the locals, the pastures green people come over and people are just enthusatic about it. “