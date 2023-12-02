Santa, Christmas lights, and other festive events on in Tipperary towns

The Festive spirit ramps up across Tipperary today with Christmas lights being turned on in various town around the county.

They were were turned on in Thurles last night and in Nenagh last weekend and many other local towns are following suit with activities today.

Clonmel’s Christmas Market is on at in The Mall , opposite the Plaza, this afternoon with Santa Claus turning on the lights and collecting Christmas letters

Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue will be welcoming the ‘Man in Red’ in one of its rescue boats to help turn on the lights outside the Carraig Hotel from 4.30pm.

Cashel have their Switch-On event from 4.30pm to 5.30pm at the Plaza with music carols and a chance that Santy will use his magic to be there too.

The Cahir Christmas Tractor Run starts at 6pm with prizes for the best lit up tractor.

Santa’s Groto will be open at the Tourist Office on the Mall in Thurles this afternoon and every Saturday this month.