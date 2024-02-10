Charity race to raise funds for Lough Derg RNLI

A charity cycle to raise funds for the Lough Derg RNLI will be happening this May.

Significant funds have been raised through the event over the last couple of years, with the Lap of The Lake starting in 2022.

This year is the 20th year of lifeboat service on the lake and the RNLI is also celebrating its bicentenary

There’s two routes with the full circuit taking 120 kilometres through counties Tipperary, Clare and Galway.

The longer route will take participants on a full circuit of Lough Derg, giving entrants the chance to cycle through three counties, .

But there’s also a 65 kilometre loop to just beyond Killaloe with both starting and finishing at Dromineer.