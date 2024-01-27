Cashel water supplies restored following outages yesterday

Uisce Éireann says water supplies in Cashel and Rosegreen are returning to normal this afternoon following outages yesterday.

The utility says reservoir levels have recovered well over night and no further restrictions are planned.

According to Uisce Éireann, customers in Cashel should have their supply restored by now but some households and businessess in elevated areas may experience low pressure or a delayed return for a number of hours.

Uisce Éireann’s Colin Cunningham said: “We understand the inconvenience caused to the local community and we appreciate their patience while our crews worked to restore normal supply to impacted customers. We would also like to thank the crews on the ground for their efforts to return the supply as quickly as possible. We are still reminding the public to check for leaks on outside taps or in sheds and other unoccupied premises, to report any leaks they see in public areas so that they can be prioritised for repair, and to conserve water.”

Further information on water conservation is available on their website at www.water/conserve.

Alternative water supplies will remain in place at the following locations for the rest of today (Saturday, 27 January).

St. Patricks Hospital

Cashel Rugby Pitch

Cashel Fire Station

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure, as per HSE advice. Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.