Cashel man gains millions of views on TikTok

A well known Cashel character has gained international fame, clocking up millions of views on the popular app TikTok.

People share videos on TikTok and it has become much more popular since the start of the pandemic.

Kieran Fitzgerald posted a video of the roadwork chaos on what he termed ‘Nuts Corner’ in the town and it gained traction very quickly.

His video was even picked out as a TikTok highlight by YouTube sensation PewDie Pie.

Yesterday alone, his views on TikTok shot up by 300,000, reaching 3.3million.

He spoke to Fran on Tipp Today earlier about the video.

“I was going to delete it, I just done a 19 second video of the street and myself and I put music to it.

“I didn’t take any notice of it for a week and someone on Twitter said the weasel is famous.

“Yesterday morning, there was 3 million (views) and at noon, it was 3.1million and before I went to bed last night, there was 3.3million views on it.

You can find Kieran under the username Weasel475 on the app.

View the video here on his profile here.