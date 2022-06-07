Cashel librarian encourages participation in Crunninú na nÓg

Nationwide creative event for children and young people, Crunninú na nÓg, will return this Saturday, June 11th.

An initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s Creative Youth Plan, Crunninú na nÓg strives to enable the creative potential of children and young people.

There will be multiple workshops taking place in robotics, dance, as well as an acting workshop with Belview Academy and many more. It will also feature storytimes and puppet and science shows.

Senior library assistant, Suzanne Brosnan, told Tipp FM that this will be the first time in two years that Crunninú na nÓg will be held in person due to Covid restrictions and encourages anybody with a valid Tipperary library card to attend.

“Cashel and Thurles library have events all day starting at 10 o’ clock in the morning for children of all ages. We had to take Crunninú na nÓg online for two years. This year we’re trying to pack in as much as as we can for the children and welcome them all back. It doesn’t matter what branch you are. It’s like using your library card, you can use your library card in any library in Tipperary, so you can come to any of the Crunninú na nÓg events in either Cashel or Thurles.”

More information on the schedule, registration and booking visit www.crunniu.creativeireland.gov.ie or by calling the Cashel or Thurles library branches.