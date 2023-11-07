Cashel International Protection Plans on hold for now

A commitment has been given by the Minister of State at the Department of Integration that no International Protection Applicants will be moved into a hostel in Cashel over the coming days.

Around 100 people gathered on John Street in the town last night to show their opposition to any such move claiming there had been no consultation on the matter with the local community.

Following a number of phone calls Minister Joe O’Brien confirmed to Deputy Mattie McGrath that no one would be moved into Cashel last night, today or over the next few days.

Those gathered sought a commitment in writing before stepping down their protest which Deputy McGrath received by text.

A follow up phone call confirmed that no one will move in over the next few days as they re-evaluate the plans.

A decision was also made last night to form a committee to continue engagements with the Minister and his Department and the Minister has agreed to engage further.

Deputy McGrath plans to raise the this issue in Leinster House today where he hopes to get the official position stated on the floor of the Dáil.

In the meantime fire and planning officers from Tipperary County Council will inspect the hostel on John Street today.