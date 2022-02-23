Cashel to feature in tonight’s Nationwide

91-year-old Johnny Fogarty from Cashel may well be the star of the show on tonight’s Nationwide on RTE.

Donal Byrne visited Cashel to talk to the people who have featured in the famous Many Faces of Cashel books.

Johnny has been making models of buildings around Cashel, and he also made one of his daughter Olive’s house in Cobh.

Olive told Tipp FM they can’t wait to see Johnny on RTE tonight.

“You can’t imagine it, we’re so very proud of him and you know because he’s the age he is, 91 years of age, we’re blessed that he has such good health.

“This is what keeps him busy every day, even though we’re in touch with him every day, you’d invite him to go places and he’d say no I’m too busy.

“We’re very proud of him and really looking forward to seeing Nationwide this evening.”

Nationwide is on RTE 1 tonight (Wednesday) at 7pm.