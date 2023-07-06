Carrick-on-Suir’s new Cathaoirleach has Garda numbers as top priority

Carrick-on-Suir’s new Cathaoirleach has Garda numbers and the Regeneration Scheme as his top priorities.

Fianna Fáil councillor Kieran Bourke was unanimously elected at the AGM taking over from Davy Dunne who was chosen as Leas Cathaoirleach.

This is Cllr. Bourke’s first time to serve as Cathaoirleach having been the last Mayor of the Carrick-on-Suir Town Council before its abolition.

He pointed to a number of projects that will have far reaching benefits for the entire area in the coming years :

“We have the N24 works in Carrick-on-Suir and the completion of the N76 Grangemockler capital Works that was a 1.1 million project and the Carrick-on-Suir N24 project is over 3 million. The Fethard town Park what a wonderful day on last Sunday two weeks when it was opened by Minister Heather Humphreys that was huge huge investment for Fethard 7 million euro.

Meanwhile – He says that at present there are only four Gardaí and two sergeants to police the whole of Carrick-on-Suir.

Cllr. Bourke intends to use his role to seeks better resourcing for the area:

“I have raised this over the years several times to high ranking official Garda members and they all seem to be in denial. The morale in the Garda numbers in Ireland today is at an all time low these Gardaí in Carrick-on-Suir at the moment they cannot take leave. Various high ranking officers will come along and tell you that there is not a problem. There is and it is falling on deaf ears.”