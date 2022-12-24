Car Treasure Hunt makes welcome return to Clonmel on St. Stephen’s Day

If you’re looking for something to do on St Stephens Day and help out a worthwhile cause at the same time then Clonmel is the place to be.

The Car Treasure Hunt organised by local Family Carer’s Ireland group is making a welcome return following the Covid pandemic.

Local Carer Supports Manager Richie Molloy says there’s been a lot of interest in what is a fun event.

“We haven’t had the Car Treasure Hunt for the last couple of years but we’ve had a lot of calls there in the last week or so wanting to know if we were putting it on again.

“So basically we’re running the Car Treasure Hunt on St Stephens Day and as you say it’s a day that people would be looking for something to do. It kicks off at the Showgrounds here in Clonmel at 2pm. It’s €20 per car – you get a set of clues and you have to solve various riddles. The route normally takes and hour or and a half.”

It will raise much needed funds for the organisation while providing fun for those taking part.

Richie Molloy is urging as many people as possible to take part.

“It’s a great support to us because like every year fundraising is always a challenge for our centre here in Clonmel and this Car Treasure Hunt is a way of giving funds to us and help to provide services for Family Carers throughout the area.”