Candidates reminded of rules for election posters

Local and European election posters have begun to spring up across the Premier County.

Polling will take place on June 7th – candidates can only put posters up 30 days before this and are required to take them down within 7 days of the poll.

Director of Services for Roads and Transportation with Tipperary County Council says there are guidelines which candidates have to adhere to in the interests of safety.

“Then from a road safety perspective to ensure that sightlines are not blocked – so that’s sightlines from entrances and sight-lines from side roads. Also that posters are not placed on a roundabout or within 50 metres of the entrance of a roundabout. Also that posters are not placed on existing road signage poles – and that’s quite important that its not conflicting with the message on the existing pole.

Liam Brett is also urging local election candidates in Tipperary to familiarise themselves with the rules regarding erecting posters.

“We’d also ask that no electronic message signs are used, that no signage is placed on motorways or dual carriageways and that no signage is attached to bridges.

“Now that sounds like an extensive list but there is still a whole host of areas that signage can be put in place. The protocol that we have in place is on our website and I’d ask the candidates and their team to brief themselves on that protocol and ensure its complied with.”

https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/roads-and-transport/roads-and-transport/roads-and-transport-latest-news/2024/election-posters-local