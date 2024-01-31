Campaign underway to improve life for people with dementia in Tipperary

A new campaign is underway to improve conditions for people living with dementia in Tipperary.

Currently 1,902 are estimated to be living with dementia in Tipperary according to a new research program carried out by Trinity College Dublin

There are over 64,000 with dementia in Ireland, with this number set to increase, more and more of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime.

Dementia Understand together & the HSE want to help to create an Ireland that embraces and includes people living with dementia, and displays solidarity with them.

Fran Curry was joined in the Tipp Today studio by Marguerite Keating from the Irish Dementia Working Group: