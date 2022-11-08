Campaign to reopen Garda College swimming pool continues

A second protest is taking place in Templemore today as the community continues to fight to see the Garda College pool reopen to locals.

The first protest was organised by “We Just Want to Swim – Templemore” and saw around 400 people turn out in the town on Saturday, supported by local politicians, and march to the gates of the College.

People in the area want to see the facility accessible once again for local schools, and groups in order to allow for swimming lessons and to encourage water safety.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has also told the We Just Want to Swim – Templemore group that he would like to see the Garda College pool reopened by the end of November.

Deirdre Ryan from the local campaign group says they have found out the proposal for swimming lessons never got to the OPW.

“I think the idea of it being commercial really wasn’t the reason that this license wasn’t offered because the OPW has since come out and said that they have never seen the proposal by the new swimming coach and they have never refused a license so that proposal for he Friday night swimming classes has actually never left the college.”

Despite this is feeling optimistic following comments from the Taoiseach that a solution could be found regarding the energy costs:

“The Taoiseach is in Egypt at the moment abut I got a message from Jackie Cahill this morning and he said as soon as Michael gets back they’re going to sit down and implement his solutions. So I am feeling really positive we can’t leave this pool closed until April we need to get open straight away so all those children can learn how to swim and water safety before another summer kicks in.”