Calls for Tougher Stance on Illegal Dumping

Tipperary County Council is being called on to take a tougher stance against illegal dumping.

The call comes amid increasing reports of dumping across the County.

Carrick on Suir was the most recent target, with couches, electrical appliances and bags of clothes dumped on the river walk, with some items ending up in the river.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Darren Murray who is a local volunteer, said that illegal waste disposal companies are also posing a huge problem with people calling door to door offering to get rid of rubbish