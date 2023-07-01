Calls for reinstatement of Road Crossing Warden in Cashel

There are calls for the reinstatement of a Road Crossing Warden in Cashel.

Councillors say that this is in the interest of safety for pedestrians in the area.

However, the local authority has refused stating that there was no money allocated for the extension of the school warden scheme in this year’s budget and therefore no proposal at this time for a reinstatement.

They went on to highlight that there is a zebra crossing adjacent to Oliver Plunkett Park, with parking restrictions also in place to ensure pedestrian safety.