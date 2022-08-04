Call for trees to be replaced in Carrick on Suir’s Castle Field

There are calls for Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District to be reimbursed for trees that died shortly after being planted.

Kieran Bourke raised the issue at a recent meeting, stating that the trees that were replanted at the Castle Field to replace the old ones which had become dangerous and out of control, had rotted and died.

He says that the council should contact the nurseries where the trees were sourced and see if they were given to the council in that condition.

Councillor Bourke told Tipp FM that he wants a new variety planted in Castle Field as well as answers from the suppliers.

“Do we have a comeback with the nurseries where these trees were bought because it is strange that all of these trees died and were they diseased when we bought them? And if they were, because we’re are talking about thousands of euros of tax payers money here, should we have a comeback with nurseries where they were bought.”

It’s believed that honey fungus caused the newly planted trees at castle Field to die shortly after they were imported into the area.

Councillor Bourke also wants to see them replaced because the area is a tourist destination and he wants a different variety of tree to be used.

“So I am really calling today for those trees to be replaced as soon as possible with a new variety of tree, but a tree that is suitable for the estate and won’t grow too big and cause problems in years to come.”