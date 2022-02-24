Call for Tipperary people to consider fostering

People in Tipperary are being asked to consider fostering some of the 830 children in care in the region.

Tipp is split into two areas with 325 children in foster care in the Carlow/Kilkenny/South Tipperary region and 505 throughout counties Clare/Limerick and North Tipperary.

Local Tusla workers say that carers based in the region are crucial to allow children remain in their own area and where they are comfortable.

Addiction, mental health issues, and abuse are just one of the reasons that children have ended up in care in the region.

They are appealing to families of all kinds, from single parent, to same sex couples, to larger families to consider fostering.

Kaye Fennessey – a social worker on the fostering team in South Tipperary – says each child’s circumstance is different and therefore they need a diverse group of carers.