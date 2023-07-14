BWN issued for Galtee Regional Public Water Supply

A boil water notice has been issued for customers served by the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply.

Following consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council have implemented the notice in the interest of public health.

An estimated 15,564 customers will be impacted by the boil water notice.

The notice was not brought on by industrial action but by increased turbidity impacting the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.

Impacted areas on the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply include Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvarnane, Rosadrehid, Bansha, Tankerstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas.