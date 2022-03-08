Waxies to fly the flag for Tipp in National Enterprise Awards final

A Nenagh based business will represent the county at the National Enterprise Awards this year.

“Waxies”, who manufacture BBQ lighters and Eco-Friendly Fire Lighters, received €5,000 for the win, and will now represent Tipperary on the 2nd of June in Dublin.

The company was established in 2014 and they are now employing four people in Tipperary.

Previous local winners have attested to the value and benefits of winning at county level.

These awards took place as Local Enterprise Week which started yesterday with a programme of events running up until the 11th of March.