Ulster Bank seek permission to remove signage from Clonmel branch

The departure of Ulster Bank from Tipperary and across the country has taken another step towards completion.

The financial institution closed the remainder of their outlets in the Premier County last week as both the Clonmel and Nenagh branches shut their doors for the last time on Friday.

However they will have a presence in Clonmel for a little longer as a planning application to remove the ATM at the building at 19 O’Connell Street has been deemed invalid by Tipperary County Council.

As part of the winding up of their business Ulster Bank is also seeking permission to remove the night safe together with external signage and also to remove ATMs and furniture inside the building.