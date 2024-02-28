Town Plans ready for Thurles, Nenagh and Clonmel

New Town Plans will come into effect next month in Clonmel, Nenagh and Thurles.

The individual Local Area Plans have been drawn up for each of the major towns and similar work will be done for other towns in the county in future.

The first three plans have now gone through public consultation and been approved by Tipperary County Council.

Director of Services Sharon Kennedy says they set out goals and aspirations for developing each area.

The three individual documents will take effect in each town on the 25th of March.