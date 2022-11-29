Tipperary stores honoured with national awards

Two shops in the Premier have scooped prestigious awards.

Ryan’s Mace in Ballycahill were the winners in the Convenience Store of the Year (mini) at the ShelfLife National C-Store Awards.

The C-Store awards, which are now in their 22nd year, are independently judged to celebrate the industry’s finest stores and people.

Over 400 people attended the awards ceremony in the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire and a total of 26 awards were presented on the night.

Meanwhile Harvey’s Spar in Thurles have also seen success and were awarded the National Lottery Retailer of the Year award.