Tipperary company looking to grow trade in Canada

A Nenagh business is among 21 Irish companies taking part in a trade mission to Canada this week.

The Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland trip is being led by Minister for Trade Promotion Dara Calleary and will visit Vancouver and Toronto.

Representatives from Carey Glass have joined companies from a number of other counties on the four day trade mission

The Nenagh based company has already undertaken a number of major projects in Canada including the Ottawa National Art Centre, Scotiabank Tower in Toronto, The Jade luxury apartment complex in Halifax and Lake Huron House in Ontario.

In all there are approximately 300 Enterprise Ireland client companies regularly exporting to Canada.