Tipperary businessman Declan Kelly’s new company announces new venture

The Consello Strive project is billed as a first-of-its-kind global business and is in partnership with American Football legend Tom Brady and tennis icon Serena Williams.

The Consello Group is an advisory and investing firm co-founded by Portroe’s Declan Kelly and seven-time Superbowl winner in the US Tom Brady.

They’re being joined by 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams as a new partner in Consello Strive which they say will be a global company focused on the convergence of sports, entertainment and leadership development – all on one single platform and a first of its kind.

Consello is expected to announce a number of commercial partnership agreements in the next few weeks.

The brother of local Labour TD Alan – former Teneo boss Kelly says they will be expanding their presence and partnerships and rolling out a series of new services as part of the overall platform to build a ground-breaking new business.