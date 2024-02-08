Tipp FM top of the charts in Tipp

Tipp FM continues to be the most popular station for radio listeners in the Premier County.

The latest JNLR audience figures show that 3.4 million listeners now tune into radio in Ireland on a daily basis, growing by 193,000 listeners compared to 2022 daily listenership levels.

The JNLR report, covering the period January ‘23 to December ‘23 shows that Radio enjoys huge listenership with 91% of Irish adults and 87% of 15–34-year-olds listening to radio every week.

Tipp FM continues to reign supreme in County Tipperary with 55.7% of adults in the county tuning in to the station each week.

With an impressive 76,000 adult listeners, Tipp FM has firmly established itself as the most popular radio station in the area.

Programme Director, Stephen Keogh welcomes these figures, highlighting the station’s continued popularity and impact.