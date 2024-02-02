Tipp bio-energy company aiming to lead Green Gas Revolution

The Enterprise Minister says it’s a massive boost for Tipperary and for rural Ireland after he officially opened the new headquarters of a bio-energy company in Tipp Town.

Nephin Renewable Gas already employs 11 people at their site on Rosanna Road and are hoping to double that inside 12 months and continue to grow their staff numbers in the next few years.

The company says it wants to start a Green Gas Revolution from Tipperary as it becomes the leading producer and supplier of biomethane in Ireland creating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs all around the country.

Simon Coveney cut the ribbon for their official launch and he’s been telling Tipp FM News that this is an important development in the renewables sector.