Tipp based plant hire company announce new appointments

A local construction equipment specialists company has announced new board and management appointments.

Birdhill based McHale Plant Sales has made four of the appointments at director level and a further three to senior management positions.

Chairman Michael McHale says this move will enable them to capitalise on future growth opportunities and help them to satisfy the expectations of their customers.

Among the appointees was Kevin Nugent the former Financial Controller to Finance Director and Liam Foley to Commercial Director.